George Wayne Berry age 80, a resident of Elba, AL died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama due to complications of Covid-19. Private graveside services will be held at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his late wife Shirley Ann Berry.
He is survived by sons - Johnny (Eulene) Berry, Elba, and Andy (Tracy) Berry, Ozark, AL; brothers - Billy (Janet) Berry, Ricky (Linda) Berry, and a sister - Gail (Edward) Morris all of Elba. Other survivors include five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Berry was preceded in death by two sons, James Levell Berry, and Greg Berry, and by his parents Fannie Merle and L.V. Berry.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Berry family.
