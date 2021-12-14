Mr. Norman Wayne Grantham, age 79, of Elba, AL., died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home in Elba.
Wayne was a loving, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and a vital part of the Elba community. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Alabama Army National Guard after 30 years of service and Liberty National Life Insurance Company after 23 years. In these golden “retirement years,” Wayne spent eight years as the Elba City Clerk.
Memorial services were held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., at Ino Baptist Church with Rev. Garry Winstead officiating and Hayes Funeral Home of Elba directing. Visitation was at the church from 12:30- 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father - William Norman Grantham, mother - Doris Cook Grantham, and brother - Larry Grantham.
Survivors include his wife: Linda Gayle Grantham, Elba; daughters: Kimberly Dawn Grantham, Denver, Colo., Gina Michelle (Ted) Sokolowski, Hackettstown, NJ; grandsons: Collin Sokolowski, Fort Bragg, NC, Bryce Sokolowski, Hackettstown; brother-in-law: Jimmy (Linda) Hornsby, Panama City, Fla.; sister-in-law: June (Scott Jernigan) Grantham, Elba; along with several nieces and nephews.
