Wendy Hardy Everson, age 52, a resident of Elba, AL died unexpectedly, Monday, July 25, 2022 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home
Latest News
- Zion Chapel schedule includes six home games for 2022 football season
- New Brockton faces another tough 3A schedule in football for 2022 season
- Elba superintendent addresses third grade ACAP reading test scores
- Alex Wright hosts youth football camp in Elba
- Brainstorms for 7/21/2022
- Notice to Creditors: The Estate of David Smith
- Estate Notice: In the matter of the Estate of Kenneth Kerrigan
- Public Auction Notice from Batten's Paint and Body
Most Popular
Articles
- Public Auction Notice from Batten's Paint and Body
- Elba superintendent addresses third grade ACAP reading test scores
- Alex Wright hosts youth football camp in Elba
- Zion Chapel schedule includes six home games for 2022 football season
- Daniel Kendall Buie Jr
- New Brockton faces another tough 3A schedule in football for 2022 season
- Estate Notice: In the matter of the Estate of Kenneth Kerrigan
- Rockin’ the River event set for July 23rd in Elba
- Notice to Creditors: The Estate of David Smith
- Move to Class 1A brings new faces to 2022 Elba Tiger football schedule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.