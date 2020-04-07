Wesley Wilson Clark age 39 of Jack, AL died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held from Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Mark Griffin officiating.
Survivors include: father - Wallace Wilson Clark, mother - June Hodge Clark, daughters - Claire Elizabeth Clark and Courtney Lee Clark, ex-wife - Crystal Clark, all of Jack;
and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister - Kacy Lee Clark.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Clark family.
