Will Harper of North Augusta, GA died with family by his side on October 23, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1932 in Elba, AL to Fredrick Marion and Flossie McEntyre Harper, the third of three sons along with brothers Fred and John. He graduated from Auburn University in 1954 where he was member of Theta Chi fraternity. He spent his entire career with Crawford and Company.
Will is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Kelly (Tinka) Harper; his sons Skip, Chris and Mark, and their wives, Jeanine Fuqua Harper, Buffie Bell Harper, and Stacey Platt Harper; eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Will and Tinka have been active and faithful members of Grace Methodist Church since 1958 when they were married there.
A celebration of Will’s life was held at a graveside service on Tuesday, October 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta. Reverend Tommy Wilkes, III officiated.
