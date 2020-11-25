Willard Massey

Willard Aaron Massey age 85 of Panama City, FL formerly of Elba, AL died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City. Funeral services will be held from Hebron Baptist Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Burial services will follow in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, of Elba. Visitation will be at Hebron Baptist Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.
Survivors include: wife - Mary Jean Massey, Panama City; sons - Dennis Aaron (Bobbie) Massey, Panama City, - Joseph C. (Rita) Massey, Ft Myer, VA, and Paul A. (Debbie) Massey, Panama City; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; special family – Scharlene Harrington, Janet Moore, and Jerry Ward, Sr.
Mr. Massey was preceded in death by his brother - Robert Massey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.