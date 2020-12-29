Willard Royce "Bubba" Whitehead, Jr. a resident of Ariton, AL (New Hope Community) died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. He was 55 years old. Graveside services for Bubba will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Dale County, AL (Rocky Head) with Brother Mark Ward officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
He was born October 14, 1965 in Phenix City, AL to Willard Royce Whitehead, Sr., and Betty Lew Tew Whitehead. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou Tew Whitehead and his stepmother, Dot Whitehead. He is survived by his wife, Mary Whitehead, New Hope Community; daughters, Jessica Whitehead and Abby Whitehead both of New Hope Community; father, Willard Royce Whitehead, Sr., sisters, Wanda Virag, New Hope Community, Amy Maulden, Virginia, and Holly Blackmon, Ozark; stepsister, Deana Barbaccia, Enterprise, AL; and several nieces and nephews. The guest book may be signed, and words of condolences expressed at <www.skeenfuneralhome.com>
