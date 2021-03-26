Mr. William A. Maddux, age 56, formerly of Elba, Ala. died peacefully Sunday, March 21, 2021, from complications of cancer surgery.
A 1983 graduate of Elba High School, he had resided in Talladega, Ala. since 1993, but always considered Elba as his home.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial/remembrance service will be held graveside at Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
William was predeceased by his daughter, Jamie, and mother, Agnes.
Survivors include a daughter: Mary Ann of Elba; a sister: Theresa Snell, Enterprise; and a brother: Rick Maddux, Petersburg, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.