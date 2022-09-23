Mr. William Cecil Patterson, age 81, of Kinston, Ala., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home.
He was a deacon and long-standing member of the First Baptist Church of Kinston, and an active member at the Kinston Senior Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Stewart Young, Dr. Sam Self and Danny Branch officiating. A eulogy will be given by Dennis Busby II. Burial will follow in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wyatt Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Rhodes, Tim Archie, Joe Sanders, Charles Patterson II, Clint Patterson, Tyler Mauer, Buddy Free and Levi Nicometo with the deacons of the First Baptist Church of Kinston, members of the Kinston Senior Center and Kevin Archie serving as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Kinston Senior Center, PO Box 26, Kinston, Alabama 36453. For anyone wanting to provide food for the family, you may take it to First Baptist Church of Kinston Saturday morning at 9:30 am.
Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Pearl Rhodes Patterson and Clinton Cecil Patterson; brother, Coy Patterson; and sister-in-law, Polly Ann Patterson.
Survivors include his wife: Brunetta Killingsworth Patterson; daughters & sons-in-law: Cecilla Patterson West & David, and Lougener Patterson Wryosdick & Jamie; brothers: Max Patterson, Henry Patterson & Elaine, and Charles Patterson & Sue; sister: Psyche Patterson & Dennis Busby; sister-in-law: Mandy Patterson; grandchildren: Blair Wyrosdick, William Wyrosdick, Dawson West & Brandii, Jessica West, Danay West and Adien West; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews.
