William "Daniel" Richardson age19, a resident of Elba, AL won his courageous battle with cancer Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM with Tab Weeks officiating.
Burial will follow in New Home Cemetery in the Basin community, where he will be laid to rest beside his maternal grandparents, Rudolph and Janette Wyrosdick, with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes
Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30th, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to make memorial contributions, are ask to do so to St. Jude's Children's hospital.
Daniel will be remembered by his family as a loving son and brother, with an unwavering tenacity for life.
He leaves behind his parents Dena Wyrosdick Richardson, and William Earl Richardson, along with a sister - Emily Richardson all of Elba, along with his paternal grandfather Cecil Richardson of Southport, FL, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
