William Dobbins

William Andrew "Drew" Dobbins, age 66 of Opp, AAL died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include: wife - Karen Dobbins, Opp; step-daughters - Lori Lynn (Hector) Seiglie, Crawford, TN, - Sabrina Louise (Robert) Brickner, Altoona, PA; and step-son - Ronald James (Melodie) Rich, Parrish, FL; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Evelyn Parker Dobbins.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL, is serving the Dobbins family.
