William Donald Lee, age 91, a resident of Elba, AL died Monday November 2, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers coast past Houston County 40-19 in football season finale
- Elba Junior Tigers off to fast 3-0 start
- Estate of George Michael Hamilton
- Multi Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Hearing
- EMA director warns that COVID numbers continuing to rise again in Coffee County
- Elba BOE approves new 4-year contract for Superintendent Chris Moseley at meeting
- Elba Homecoming Queen Crowned
- Elba City Council approves request from ALDOT to change one downtown intersection to 3-way stop
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Homecoming Queen Crowned
- Delays announced for Thursday, Oct. 29, due to Hurrican Zeta
- Elba BOE approves new 4-year contract for Superintendent Chris Moseley at meeting
- Elba Junior Tigers off to fast 3-0 start
- Bobby F Hudson
- Melissa Price Hughes
- Betty Sue Brunson
- Elba City Council approves request from ALDOT to change one downtown intersection to 3-way stop
- Multi Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Hearing
- Will Harper
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.