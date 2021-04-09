William J. Peacock, Jr., age 79, of West Point, GA died at West GA Medical Center, LaGrange, GA on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM (EST) on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends at Hayes Funeral Home, Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10:00 until 10:30 AM, with graveside services following in the Pleasant Ridge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev, Joe Farris officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
