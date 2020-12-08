William Jack Goodson age 79, a resident of New Brockton, Alabama
passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan,
Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on
Thursday, December 10, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. John McCrummen
officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodland Grove Community Cemetery
under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes
Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Jack will be remembered by those who knew him best, as a talented
musician. He enjoyed playing the fiddle and steel guitar, and was inducted
in 2015 into the Alabama Steel Guitar Hall of Fame.
Jack leaves behind his Wife - Martha Goodson, New Brockton, AL, Son -
Brent Goodson, Elba, AL, Granddaughter - Emma Kate Goodson, Elba, AL,
Brother - Roger (Shirley) Goodson, New Brockton, AL, Brother - Hugh (Edrie)
Goodson, New Brockton, AL, along with Step-Daughter - Angela (Doyle)
Sellers, Cottonwood, AL, and a Step-Son - Pary Sumlar of Ozark, Alabama. He
also is survived by four step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie B. and Charles Armour
Goodson.
