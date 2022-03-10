William Johnson Blair

William (Bill) Johnson Blair of Ariton, AL died peacefully at the home of his granddaughter, Jeni & Tom Teachman in Beverly Hills, FL on March 6, 2022. Mr. Blair was born in Opp, Alabama to Mary Alice Johnson and Louie Monrow Blair on August 11, 1934. William attended primary elementary school in Opp, AL. William married Jean House of Lumpkin, GA on December 30, 1953. William & Jean moved to Ocoee, FL in the early sixties where they raised their four children. They later moved to Ferndale, FL where they lived for many years before retiring to Caryville, FL and Ariton, AL.
William is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years Jean House Blair. His father and mother. sisters, Mary Ellen Blair, Opal Deese and CoraLee Hobbs. brothers James Blair and Jerry Blair. daughter, Carolyn Blair Dooley, son-in-law Michael Dooley. granddaughter Chrissy Dooley Calhoun. He is survived by his children Patricia Alexander (Peter) of Winter Garden, FL, William (Rusty) Blair of Chipley, FL, and Deborah Glass of Toledo, OH. He leaves behind his brother John Blair of Westville, FL who died less than 24 hours after his brother; his beloved grandchildren, Jeni Teachman (Tom), Kelly Hall, Shannon Dooley, William Daniel Blair, Steven Glass (Liz), Matthew Dooley, Krystal Blair, Jessica Mathesius, Jonathan Glass, Mark Glass, and Melissa Roberts (Russ). Eighteen Great Grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews, far too many to name.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 AM at with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Burial services will follow at the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery in Elba, AL.
