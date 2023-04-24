William Mullins

William Henry Mullins, III, age 59 of Kinston, AL died Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Memorial services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery, Elba, AL on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Danny Bradshaw officiating. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include: wife - Bernadette Mullins, Kinston; son - Jared Eli Mullins, Kinston; step-sons - John Baxter, Freeport, IL, and Nicholas Baxter, Auburn, ME; granddaughter - Maddison Mullis, Opp, AL; sister - Sherry (Drew) Reeves, Pueblo, CO; nephew - Andrew Reeves, Pueblo; father - William H. Mullins, Jr.; mother - Myra Faye Mullins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.