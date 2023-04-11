Mr. Willie Biggham Sr. of Enterprise, AL died March 30, 2023. Funeral Services were held Tuesday April 4, 2023 at Pleasant Shade Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Mr. Biggham was born to the union of Ms. Mae Jewel Pickett and Mr. Willie B. Edwards on August 4, 1947 in Enterprise. He was married to Lola Mae Biggham on December 19, 1966. To this union was born one son and three daughters. He also had two daughters and one son.
Willie united with Pleasant Shade Baptist Church at an early age where he remained a faithful member until his death. He was a member of the Male Chorus, and Trustee Board.
He is survived one son, Mr. Willie James Biggham Jr. (Katrina) of Daleville, AL; three daughters: Cheryl Stradford (Timothy), Theresa Pollard, and Amelia Biggham, all of Enterprise, Obran Cottman (Terence), of Tampa, FL, Judene Fluker (Franklin), of Enterprise; 16 brothers and sisters: John E. Biggham (Shirely) Alice M Borders (William) Mattie Mcmullen (Donald) Willam E Pyatt Jr. (Dianna) John ( Lucille) Edwards, of New Brockton, AL, James (Barbara) Edwards, Billy Edward, Larry (Bobbi) of Enterprise, Wayne Edward of Sarasota, FL, Helen Edwards of Enterprise, Linda (Jack) Lawson, Carol McNair of Enterprise, Annie Preston, Las Vegas, NV, Eliane Biggham; deceased sisters: (Pienlla Silas, Eliane Edwards, Kallie Edwards); eleven grandchildren, Troy D. Biggham (Melissa) of Washington, D.C., Tiara Ross( Jon of Tampa FL, Timothy Stradford II, Lavaughn E. Pollard II, Samara Stradford (Matthew), Harrison Fluker and Shanece M. Biggham all of Enterprise, Sylecia K. Blanks of Troy, AL, Tamara Engram of Holiday, FL, Donnell Engram and Antoine Hudson, both of Tarpon Springs, FL. He also leaves fifteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, and cousins.
