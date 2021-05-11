Ms. Willie Bell Bigham age 69 of Enterprise, AL died April 29, 2021. Graveside service were held Saturday May 8, 2021 at Pleasant Rest Cemetery Enterprise with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Willie Bigham was born to Mary Alice Diggs and Jewel Lee "Pete" Carlton on March 27, 1952.
She was the mother of two daughters Jessica Marie Thompson (who proceeded her in death), and Davette Bigham, of Enterprise; five grandchildren: Karianna Johnson, Quantiyanna Johnson, Akeelah Shaw, Shaquila Shaw, and Kenyetta Thompson; five sisters: Jacqueline Tillis (who proceeded her in death) Janice Carlton, and Joyce Williams (John), both of Montgomery AL, Jennifer Carlton Wetumpka, AL, and Jelicka Carlton Caldwell, Mobile AL; loving family: Jimmy Lee Carlton (who proceeded her in death) (Ray), Charles Carlton (who proceeded her in death), Clifford Carlton and Cedric Carlton, both of Enterprise, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews friends and family.
