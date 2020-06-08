Mr. Willie G. Curry, age 53, died May 28, 2020. He was born August 4, 1966 in Enterprise, Ala. to loving parents, Louie Frank (deceased) and Lillie Mae McClain Curry. He graduated from Enterprise High School. A memorial service was held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Willow Oaks Church of Christ in Ozark, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home directing. Willie was preceded in death by his father, Louie Frank; and brothers, Terry and James. Survivors include his mother: Lillie Mae McClain Curry, children: Willie Curry Jr., Minot, ND, Autumn Curry, Clermont, Fla.; sisters: Elizabeth Curry, Nichole Burks, of Enterprise, and Lagena Stephens, Savannah, Ga.; brothers: Willie Frank, Larry, Keith, Kevin (Connie), Paul Jr ( Yameka), Cordell (Danita), Derek (Heather), Deryl, of Enterprise, Gary (April), Montgomery, Ala.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
