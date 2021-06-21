Mr. Willie Dorsey Smith, age 79, died Saturday, June 12, 2021.
He was born February 7, 1942, to John Willie Smith and Mozell Carpenter Smith. He accepted Jesus as his Savior early in life and his faith never waived during his many illnesses. Affectionally called Dorsey, he loved his family and was loyal to his friends all while mentoring to many young people to live their best life.
Dorsey was educated in Coffee County, Alabama, and graduated high school in Elba, Alabama, where he excelled in sports. He served his country during the Vietnam War and received recognition as an Expert Marksman. Dorsey moved to the state of Maine for many years. After which, he returned to Alabama. He retired from Belk, Inc. after 36 years of service.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Word of Faith Christian Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. with Pastor Jessie Leonard officiating. His eulogy was given by Pastor Mose Hill, Word of Truth Ministries.
Dorsey was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Rosa Bell Carpenter; father, John Willie Smith; mother, Mozell Carpenter Smith McCormick; brothers, Ronald Smith, Johnny Scott; and sisters, Retha Scott Waters and Edna Scott Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years: Constance Smith; daughter: Taesh (Eric, Sr.) Marable; son: Jose Tillis; sisters: Delores (A. D.) Flowers, Caroline (Foy) Barge, Erma (Doug) McNeal, Ruthie (Peter) Morissett; brothers: John Wesley (Pearl) Scott; aunt: Mary Helen (Tommy) Robinson; sister-in-law: Alice (Hamilton) Lee; brothers-in-law: Roderick (Shelia) Everette, Gerry (Valencia) Pollard, Alfred Bryant, Courtney (Shawn) Pollard; grandchildren and one great-grandchild; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dedicated friends from both Birmingham and Elba, Alabama.
