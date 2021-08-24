Willie Henderson Jr. of Opp died August 7, 2021. Funeral services were held Saturday August 14, 2021 at Coleman Funeral Home Elba, AL.
Willie A. Henderson Jr. was born in Coffee County to Clare Henderson and late Willie A. Henderson, Sr. on March 3, 1969 . He leaves to cherish his memories spouse; Tia Henderson; children; LeAnna Henderson, DeVante Henderson, Tatyana Henderson, Telazia Henderson; step-children: Christian Lee and Tiava Denmon, three sisters: Connie Buckley, Patricia Dixon (Sammie) Vera Marsh.
