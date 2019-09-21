Mr. Willie J. Whaley, age 64, died Thursday, July 25, 2019.
He was born Sept. 25, 1954 in Brundidge, Ala., to the late James and Luizer Whaley.
Funeral services were held Aug. 2, 2019 at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
Wille J was educated through the Chicago public school system.
Survivors include five sons: Willie “Mookie” Whaley, Shanga “Lenear” Walker, James Whaley, Willie “Junior” Whaley and Neil Daniels; five daughters: Tracey Whaley, Tamika Walker, Crystal Boyd, Kenya Whaley and Keeshia Daniels; 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three sisters: Pensy (Thomas) Brown, Annie (Kenneth) Hooks, Julie (Darnell) Williams; one aunt: Inez Moultry; one uncle: Tom (Pearl) Lee; a very special friend, Ira Jean Liptrot; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
