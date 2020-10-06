Willie James Jessie was born in Opp, AL to the late Freddie Jessie and Mandy Burns Jessie on November 11, 1939 and died on September 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters. Willie was a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church.
He married Gwendolyn Hartwell in 1962 and to this union was born two children. He served in both the U S Army 101st “Screaming Eagles” Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He served in Vietnam received numerous medals, ribbons, and commendations for his many acts of bravery, selflessness, and commitment to his nation. Willie remained in the Army for twenty-six years, retiring in 1988 as First Sergeant. After retiring, Willie and family moved back to Opp, where he enrolled in the junior college to study upholstery. He later joined a grocery chain and managed several of their stores until he retired again.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his dedicated wife, Gwendolyn; one daughter Bettina; one son Terrance (Tijuana), and two granddaughters; Annice Jessie, and Ali Pate (Ken), two great-grandchildren, Asa and Kenji; his brothers and sisters; Charles Jessie (Elnora), Karen Jones, Mack Jessie, Jeanette Tillis (Willie Calvin), and Gloria Jessie plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends
