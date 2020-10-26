Willie Lee Holloway age 74 of Enterprise, AL died October 13, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Graveside services were held Saturday October 24, 2020, at Daleville Christian Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
He died peacefully with his wife by his side at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Born on September 30, 1946 in Enterprise, Deacon Holloway was born to the late Mr. Eddie Lee and Mrs. Annie Ruth Holloway. He attended Coppinville High School in Enterprise.
Deacon Holloway married the love of his life, the former Glenda Ann Turner, on September 30, 1972. This union was blessed with six children. He was an employee of ConAgra Foods for 30 years before retiring. Thereafter, he remained active as a sports official for various sporting events in the community and across the state of Alabama, including local school districts, Fort Rucker intramural sports, and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) basketball and football tournaments.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Clarence Holloway and Johnny Holloway, Deacon Holloway leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mrs. Glenda A. Holloway; six children, Jeniffa Turner, Enterprise, Dedie Burge (Ray), Kennesaw, GA, James Turner (Sheryl), Sanford, NC, Samantha Holloway Bryant (Richard), Upatoi, GA, Michael Holloway (Sonya), New Brockton, AL, and Connie White, Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren, Tessie Turner, Michael Holloway, Derevik McFerrin, DeQuan White, Taya Langley (Reggie), Jordan Burge, Jayla Bryant, Alexis Page, and Corey Holloway; two great-grandchildren, Keighley Woods, Fort Benning, GA; and Kobe-Isaiah Holloway, Daleville, AL; six siblings, Henry Holloway, Grace Henderson, Annie Cile Holloway, and Mary Jean Kincey, all of Enterprise, James Holloway (Patricia), Dothan, and Louis Frank Holloway (Kirsten), Colorado Springs, CO; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.