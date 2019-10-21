Willie Paul Caldwell age 55 of Elba, AL died October 11, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services were held Saturday October 19, 2019, 12:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba.
Mr. Caldwell, fondly known to many as Papa T, was born October 27, 1963 to the late M.J. Caldwell and Dorothy Caldwell. Willie attended Elba High School.
Willie was preceded in death by one sister; Mary Nell Caldwell. He leaves to mourn his memory his wife, Virginia Caldwell of Enterprise, AL; four children Larry (Connie) Hill of Elba, and Jasper (Contina) Caldwell of Enterprise, daughters; Jessica Burks and Jeanetta Burks; two special step-sons Robin and Ted Caldwell; two brothers David and Kathy Caldwell of Columbus GA, and M.J. Caldwell Jr. of Elba; five sisters; Annie Lois Kelley, Angela Folmar, Carolyn Caldwell, Rhonda Caldwell and Mary Caldwell all of Elba; fifteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren, a devoted niece Conalisa Caldwell of Elba; special friends LM Burch, Natalie Flowers, Randy Tyson, and Reggie Horstead; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends.
