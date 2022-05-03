Willie Ray Crocker May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Willie Ray Crocker age 86, a resident of Elba, AL diedy Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Elba Water Department provides positive update on water service Brainstorms for 4/28/2022 Teacher rehires highlight Elba Board of Education meeting held Tuesday night, April 19 Don't Drop It on Elba! Elba native promoted to Major General with Army Notice to Creditors - The Estate of Tommy Glenn Dewberry Notice of Appointment - The Estate of Leonard James Sharp Play Ball! Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesElba native promoted to Major General with ArmyDon't Drop It on Elba!Teacher rehires highlight Elba Board of Education meeting held Tuesday night, April 19Elba Water Department provides positive update on water serviceAnn MilesBrainstorms for 4/28/2022Boil Water Notice in effect in ElbaNotice to Creditors - The Estate of Tommy Glenn DewberryPump failure leaves some 30 Elba homes and school without water; others with extremely low water pressureChristopher C. Patman Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
