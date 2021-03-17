Mr. Wilson Cole, age 75, of Elba, Ala., died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Wilson was born Oct. 7, 1945 in Jack, Ala. to Versie Mae Cole and the late Talmadge Cole Sr. He attended the Mulberry Colored School System, Elba. At an early age he joined the Shady Grove AME Church, Elba, Al.
Wilson worked at the cotton mill in Opp and Flack Lumber Company of Elba until he was injured and was no longer able to work.
Graveside services were held March 13, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Elba, with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Talmadge Cole Sr., a sister, Betty Jean Magwood (late Harry), and a brother, Johnny Lewis.
Survivors include his mother: Versie Mae Cole, Elba; three brothers: Leroy Cole Sr., Lorinzer “Red” Cole, and Talmadge Cole Jr., all of Elba; five sons: Gregory Magwood (Latricia), Adam Cole (Marli) and Gordon Cole, all of Elba, Wilson Cole Jr. of Derby, Conn., and Tony Cole (Janice) of Ansonia, Conn.; 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Lula Cole; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
