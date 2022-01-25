Mrs. Windell Knocker Jackson, age 72, of Troy, Ala., died Jan. 5, 2022 at Baptist Health South Hospital in Montgomery, Aal.
She was born to the late Frank and Rosevell Johnson on May 5, 1949 in New Hope, Alabama. Windell was a faithful member to New Salem MBC and New Hope Baptist Church until God called her home. She attended Cross Road High School.
Graveside services were held Jan. 15, 2022 at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Windell was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Joann Johnson, Willie Frank Johnson, and Willie Lee.
Survivors include her husband: Willie Jackson, Troy; one son: Ricky (Michelle) Moultry, Troy; two daughters: Maxine (Joretta) Moultry, Brundidge, Ala., Kimberly (Jimmy) Silas, Troy; one grandchild she raised as her own: LaQuann D Stewart; brothers: Samuel (Pearl) Lee, Chicago, Ill., Willie James (Michelle) Johnson, Hartford, Ala., Ammie James (Joanne) Johnson, Stewart, Fla., and Willie Bobben (Mary) Bean, Dothan, Ala., two sisters: Willie Pearl (Eddie Willie) Moultry, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., May Dora (Pete) Walker, Enterprise, Ala.; sisters-in-law: Regina Johnson, Brundidge, Lucille (Marvin) Youngblood, and Carrie Varnes; brothers-in-law: James (Kathleen) Jackson and Freddie (Connie) Terry, eight grandchildren: Keyuante Moultry, Sharika Parnell, Marta Moultry, Tatyana Silas, Rikisha Williams, Diakist Johnson, Barbara Johnson and Shemica Johnson; great-grandchildren: Davion Stewart, Camyrn Stewart, Ty’yana Silas, Tynique Silas, Courtney Brassell, Ty’miya Silas, a special God-daughter: Tequile Banks, and a host of other relatives and friends.
