Winona Brashears, age 72, of Elba, AL, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in West Florida Hospital, Pensacola, FL.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Brashears was preceded in death by a son, Anthony E. Brashears.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence James Brashears, Elba; son, Lawrence James Brashears, Jr; granddaughter, Audrey Brashears; daughter-in-law, Nancy Clark; five brothers, Tim Reynolds, Steve Reynolds, Dolan Reynolds, Allen Reynolds and Terry Reynolds; two sisters, Diana Allen and Noika Grantham; numerous nieces and nephews.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: <www.searcyfuneralhome.com>.
