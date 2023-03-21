Mr. Winston Knox of Elba, AL died March 9, 2023. Funeral services were held Saturday March 18, 2023 at Coleman Funeral Home Chapel, Elba.
Born to the late Bub Knox and Pastine Tubbs Cole. He was a lifelong member of the Mount CalveryMissionary Baptist Church. Winston received his early education in the Elba where he graduated from the Department of Vocational Agriculture offered by Elba Colored High School. He went on to become a master craftsman as a brick mason and carpenter.
He will be cherished by his family: wife Mary Alice Knox.; children Andrew Jerome Seabon, Lake Wales, FL; Jeff Knox, Troy, AL; Keith Hayes (Patricia), Montgomery, AL; Steffon Knox (Karen), Fayetteville, NC; Deon Knox, Elba; Malcolm Knox (Cinnamon), Houston, TX; Demetrius Knox (Sherwana), Leonardtown, MD; Lisa Lee , Enterprise, AL, Tonya Collins (Orlando), Rehobeth, AL; and Shanika Pruitt, Elba. His siblings Inez Fincher (Chico), Atlanta, GA; Wilford Knox (Shelma), Elba; Cynthia Echols (Michael), Conyers, GA, and a host of grand and great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his children Gail Knox Rinehart, Phylis Key, Leon Patrick Knox, Sr. (Veilka), parents Bub Knox and Pastine Tubbs Cole; siblings Louie Frank White, Betty Jean Knox,
