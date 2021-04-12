Wynell Myers age 92 of Crestview, FL died on Friday April 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Jack, AL on February 11, 1929 to Curtis and Tessie Helms Chapman. Wynell was a member of First Baptist Church of Crestview of more than 60 years. She taught school in Crestview and retired from Southside Elementary School. Wynell was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson Ryan Myers.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years Everett Myers; her sons - Nicky Myers and Shannon Myers and his wife Vicky; grandchildren - Ashley and Ashton Myers.
The celebration of Wynell’s life will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Crestview. A time of visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 p.m.
The burial for Wynell will be on Monday at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Jack, AL at 12:30. A visitation at Hayes Funeral Home in Elba, AL will be at 11:00 a.m. Wynell loved flowers and the family asks that flowers will be accepted or donations in Wynell’s memory may be given to the First Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home in Crestview. Guest book and condolences are available online at www.whitehurstpowellfuneralhome.com
