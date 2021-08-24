Zachary Coon died August 5, 2021. Funeral Service were held Saturday August 21, 2021 at Coleman Funeral Home Chapel Elba, AL. Zachary Coon was born on July 27, 1992 to Stephanie Siler Williams and Daniel Coon.
He died suddenly at Banner University Medical center in Phoenix, AZ on August 5, 2021.
Zachary is preceded in death by his grandfathers: AJ Henderson, Clifford (CL) Coon, and an uncle: Van Lewis Coon, Sr.
Zachary leaves to cherish his memories his parents: Stephanie Siler Williams, and Daniel Coon both of Opp, AL, and stepfather Phillip Williams of Samson, AL; his children: Devonta Coon (Tana Smith) of Opp, and Zachariah Coon of Phoenix, AZ; four sisters: Andrea Williams, Xzandrea Williams, Casandrea Williams all of Opp, and Megan Smith of Killeen, TX; three brothers: Deangelo Rogers, Andalusia, AL, Andre Salter and Nekio Lane both of Opp; grandmothers: Margaret Henderson and Margie Nell Coon both of Opp; six aunts: Victoria Siler Nosa of Opp, Sabrina Reed, and Regina Reed both of Elba, and Sherella Johnson of Samson, Kimberly Coon Daniels of River Falls, AL, and Alice Kelley of Enterprise, AL; six uncles: Anthony James Siler, Jr, and Travis Coon both of Opp, Drexel Coon of Brantley, AL, Mickey Reed, Fredrick Reed and Jeffery Reed of Elba, and Timothy Kelley of Enterprise; special cousins: Kayla Sigers and Shayla Sigers, of Opp, and Van Lewis (VJ) Coon, Jr. of Killen, TX, godmother: Candace Shivers of Dothan, AL, godparents: Lenzell Crittenden and Onchelle Crittenden of Opp; three nieces, one nephew, five great aunts, seven great uncles, two great great-aunts and a host of family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.