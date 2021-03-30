Zy'yhir Ka'Mari M Wilkerson

Zy'yhir Ka'Mari Marquiese Wilkerson of Pensacola, FL was born August 8, 2020 and died March 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday Mach 20, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Coleman Funeral Home Chapel, Elba, AL.
Updated: March 31, 2021 @ 7:02 am
