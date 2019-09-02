Phyllis Kelley Harmon age 71, a resident of Panama City Beach,
FL died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan,
AL. Funeral services will be held at Victoria Baptist Church on
Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Buddy Hood officiating.
Burial will follow in the Victoria Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes
Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday,
September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Mrs. Harmon is survived by her Husband - Jack Allen "Al" Harmon, Panama
City Beach; sons - Will (Angela) Glover of Rehobeth, AL, and Sam
(Melissa) Glover, Atlanta, GA; brother - David (Reatha) Kelley, and sister - Kathy (George) King all of of Jack, AL; She also leaves behind a step
daughter- Leah Suzanne Jalving of Ft Myers, FL, nine grandchildren, and
three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Betty Kendrick Shaver, and Sam
Grady Kelley.
