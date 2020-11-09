Rosie Williams

Rosie B. Williams age 93 of Elba died recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Graveside services were held Saturday November 7, 2020, at Hardshell Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. Roosevelt Williams, Jr was born to the union of the late Roosevelt Williams Sr. and Lessie Mae Williams, May 21, 1927 in Enterprise, AL. He is preceded in death by his wife of thirty-four years Gracie Williams.
Brother Williams was the second child of ten siblings: six boys and four girls. He is preceded in death by brothers; Charlie Knight, Eddie Williams, Roy Williams; sisters: Isabell Brandon, Minnie Shine and Dorothy Knight.
He is survived by a brother Johnny Williams (Hanesville, AL) and Earlene Ownes (Saginaw Michigan). He served in the US Marines Corps for 2 years from 1952-1954. After military service he worked on Fort Rucker, AL in Civil Service for 34 years.
Brother Williams was baptized in 1973 at the Pinedale Church of Christ in Enterprise. Brother Williams began to preach night services at the Southside Church of Christ in Enterprise. He attended Bethany Bible College and received his certification in ministry. And became the minister of the Mulberry Heights Church of Christ in Elba for 37 years. Brother Williams left Elba and lived with his niece in Daleville, AL for five years until he died. He leaves behind host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
