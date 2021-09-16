The Homecoming Court is (photo at left, identified left to right): Madison Lolley, sophomore attendant; Rachel Hall, junior attendant; Faith Peters, senior attendant; Brooke Senn, 2021 Homecoming Queen; Griffin Holley, senior attendant; Gracie Perry, senior attendant, and Laken White, freshman attendant. Sophomore attendant Emma Turner is not pictured.
Homecoming activities at Kinston will commence Friday, Sept. 24, with the parade at 2:15 p.m. followed by an open house and alumni reception in the auditorium. Masks must be worn inside the building. The queen and her court will be presented at halftime during the homecoming game against Barbour County. Kick-off will be at 7:00.
