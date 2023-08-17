The Coffee County Board of Education will hold the first public hearing to present the system-wide budget for Fiscal Year 2024 on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 12 noon. The budget hearing will be held at the Coffee County Board of Education Administrative Office, 400 Reddoch Hill Road, Elba, Alabama, during a special Board Meeting.
The second public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Coffee County Board of Education Administrative Office, 400 Reddoch Hill Road, Elba, Alabama, during a regular board meeting.
Parents, teachers and interested citizens may attend these budget hearings. Budget forms will be available at the Coffee County Board of Education Superintendent’s Office prior to the hearings.
