On Tuesday, March 15, the Coffee County 4-H Club held its annual public speaking contest.
The contest was held at the Coffee County Board of Education in Elba, Ala. 35 Coffee County 4-H members from Kinston, New Brockton, and Zion Chapel schools competed in one of two categories - informative or persuasive public speaking.
County winners were:
Informative
First Place: Ashlyn Baker of New Brockton
Second Place (Tie): Kennedy Owen and Ella Greene, both of Kinston
Third Place (Tie): Ella Kate Bowers of New Brockton and Sterlin Bruce of Kinston
Persuasive
First Place: EmeGrace Snellgrove of New Brockton
Second Place: Addie Beasock of New Brockton
Third Place: Tucker Tinley of Kinston
