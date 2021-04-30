Due to COVID 19 restrictions registration for Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel will be held at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton, Alabama.
Only one adult may accompany each child to registration. No siblings will be allowed to enter the building.
If child is not presently enrolled in the Coffee County Schools PreK program he/she will need to accompany you to registration for screenings.
Children entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before September 1. A child enrolling in a Coffee County School for the first time must present the following documentation prior to enrollment:
1. Proof of age – birth certificate
2. A valid social security number is voluntary
3. Certificate of Immunization for the State of Alabama
4. Proof of residency – (2)
Registration will be 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center – New Brockton, Alabama on the following dates:
New Brockton Elementary – Monday, May 10th
Kinston Elementary – Wednesday, May 12th
Zion Chapel Elementary – Friday, May 14th
For additional information, contact the child’s school counselor.
KINSTON – 334-565-3027
Danny Branch, Principal
Megan Driggers, Assistant Principal
Lougener Wyrosdick, Counselor
NEW BROCKTON – 334-894-6152
Holli Richardson, Principal
Jared Robison, Assistant Principal
Hope Bowers, Counselor
ZION CHAPEL – 334-897-6275
Matt Barton, Principal
D’Andra Tingey, Assistant Principal
Emily Roberts, Counselor
