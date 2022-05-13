Coppage

Chanler Coppage

Chanler Coppage of Elba was among the Enterprise State Community College [ESCC] students recognized Tuesday, April 12, during the 49th Annual Honors Assembly. Coppage was acknowledged during this assembly as an Honor Student. A 2020 graduate of Elba High School, he is the son of Billy and Heather Coppage of Elba.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.