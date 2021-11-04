The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office brought a special guest to celebrate Red Ribbon Week with students at Elba Elementary School last week.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Daren the Lion came to EES to help advocate abstinence from drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. Teachers said the students loved seeing Daren the Lion and the officers that accompanied Daren.
“We had dress up days each day of the week promoting a drug free life,” said EES counselor Anna Marie Moore. “There also was a Red Ribbon pep rally.”
Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October across the United States.
