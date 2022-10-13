Through a partnership with Auburn University, Assistant Professor Adbul-Khaliq Murtadha recently gave an acting master class to students involved in the Choral Department at Elba High School.
Adbul-Khaliq Murtadha, along with his teaching responsibilities at Auburn University, is both a professional stage actor and TV star with credits including - NCIS:LA, All My Children, and Numb3rs. He shared his acting expertise with EHS students and helped them perfect some of their own skills.
Choral student and 9th grader Jalin Horstead said, “The class was very educational and it was a great experience to train with a professional actor. I feel like the tips and instructions he gave us will help me in the future”.
Some of the acting activities that the students were able to participate in are Assassins and 1 minute interview. Overall the students were so excited to work on acting skills that they can use for many plays to come.
