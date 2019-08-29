The Elba High School Student Council hosted an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the school Wednesday, Aug. 14, and the ‘gift of life’ the top priority of the day. EHS Student Council sponsor Amanda Martin said 26 units of blood were collected during this blood drive from students, faculty, and community members. Student council members worked at the blood drive with duties from signing in the blood donors to providing snacks to those who had given blood. They also provided moral support to friends as they gave. According to the American Red Cross, one blood donation can potentially save up to three lives. Therefore, taking that into consideration, the Elba High School Blood Drive last week could potentially save 78 lives. The EHS Student Council Blood Drive is an annual event for the school.
