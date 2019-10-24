The Elba High School Alumni Association held its annual Homecoming meeting Friday, Oct. 18, at the Elba High School cafeteria. “We were extremely pleased with the attendance this year for the alumni meeting,” said Linda Hodge, president of the Elba High School Alumni Association. “We had folks representing graduating classes from the 1950’s all the way through the 2000’s!” She said those in attendance enjoyed reminiscing with one another about the “good ‘ole days” when they were in school at Elba. The group also received an update on several things the association had done over the past year to assist Elba City Schools with its needs. Hodge told members that two new graduates were added to the list of Alumni Association scholarship recipients this May, bringing the total amount of scholarship dollars given over the past four years to $12,000. She said the alumni association plans to continue to provide one $1,500 scholarship to a graduating female student and one $1,500 scholarship to a graduating male student again this upcoming May 2020. Other ways Hodge said the alumni association had assisted the schools this past year included providing funds to FCCLA to help uniform three students that participated in the National FCCLA Conference this summer in California and providing $1,000 help purchase a new laminator machine and laminating paper for Elba Elementary School. She said some other needs for the schools also are being determined to allow the alumni association to continue meeting its goal of assisting the schools when needs arise. “Thanks to the support of our alumni membership, we have been afforded the opportunity to be a great help to Elba City Schools when needs arise for the schools, students, and staff,” Hodge said. “That is something we hope to be able to continue to do for many years to come.” She said she could not thank the membership enough for its support of the association, and she encouraged those who have not yet joined to consider doing so and become a part of this great effort. The annual membership fee is only $20. Also during the meeting, Hodge announced that work is underway to create a new website for the Elba High School Alumni Association. When this goes live, she said it would increase they ways the association can keep alumni informed and it also would allow for payments/donations to be made to the association via PayPal. “We are super excited to get the new website together and out there for our alumni to enjoy,” Hodge said. “This will be a great tool to add to our efforts.” Anyone interested in joining the Elba High School Alumni Association or making a donation to the organization, can do so by sending a check to Elba High School Alumni Association, PO Box 182, Elba, AL 36323.
