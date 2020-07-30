Elba Elementary School will hold it 2020 Drive Thru School Supply Drop Off and Back-to-School Orientation next week! In an attempt to reduce the wait time and long lines of traffic, please note the location of the student’s orientation at which Elba Elementary teachers will be handing out student folders with orientation materials. These materials will include teacher information brochures, updates from the principal, COVID-19 procedure updates, as well as other important information that will help students be prepared for the first day of school. Parents wishing to drop off supplies [with the teacher] for their child during the designated orientation time should be sure to write the child’s name on all supplies being dropped off with the teacher. Dropping supplies off during orientation can make the child’s first day travel to class a little easier. Those new to Elba Elementary School that would like to tour the campus with your child prior the first day, please call the school at 334-897-2814. EES Orientation ~ Bus Loading Area at Back of Elementary Tuesday, Aug. 4th — 4:00-5:30 p.m. - 2nd Grade Wednesday, Aug. 5th — 4:00-5:30 p.m. - 4th Grade EES Orientation ~ Front of Elementary Monday, Aug. 3rd — 4:00-5:30 p.m. - 1st Grade Tuesday, Aug. 4th — 4:00-5:30 p.m. - 3rd Grade Wednesday, Aug. 5th — 4:00-5:30 p.m. - 5th/6th Grades

