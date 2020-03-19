Elba Elementary School announced this week that it will conduct it 2020-2021 Kindergarten Registration on Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26, at the school. Anyone with a child that has turned five years old or will turn five years old on or before September 1, 2020, is encouraged to bring their child to Elba Elementary School between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on March 25th or 26th. Parents will complete enrollment paperwork, and each child will be given a short screener involving basic kindergarten skills. As a precaution, if the child is showing any signs of sickness, please do not bring him/her to registration. The school will have an additional time that the screener may be completed for them. Each student enrolling in Elba City Schools for the first time will need the following provided by the parent/guardian at the time of registration: 1. Copy of child’s birth certificate 2. Social security card (If a student does not have an SSN, a temporary number shall be assigned as specified by the ALSDE) 3. Up-to-date certificate of immunization 4. Proof of residency (Current utility bill, mortgage statement, or rent lease agreement) 5. Parent/Guardian picture ID 6. If Applicable: Proof of Custody/Guardianship – Custody papers may be required if the student doesn’t reside with both birth parents. For additional questions concerning kindergarten registration, call principal Debra Strickland or counselor Kenya Martin at Elba Elementary – (334)897-2814.
Elba Elementary School announces Kindergarten Registration will be held next week on March 25th & March 26th
Latest News
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Warning Alabamians of COVID-19 Scams
- Elba Elementary School announces Kindergarten Registration will be held next week on March 25th & March 26th
- Elba Parks and Recreation hosts Commit to Health 5K Run / Walk
- Notice of Election
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - John R. Nelson and Christina L. Nelson
- Notice of Appointment - Estate of Hazel Lee Marler Ennis
- Brainstorms for 3/19/2020
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - Dennis Smith and Jan Smith
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Kay Ivey issues statement Thursday, March 19, on statewide public health order
- Elba City Hall taking precautions due to COVID-19 concerns
- 2020 Miss Elba Queens crowned recently
- Elba City Schools plans to close after school Wednesday, March 18, and be closed until Monday, April 6, due to COVID-19 concerns
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - John R. Nelson and Christina L. Nelson
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Warning Alabamians of COVID-19 Scams
- Elba’s FEMA buyout project continuing to move forward
- ADPH offers new recommendations regarding public gatherings in response to COVID-19
- Elba Parks and Recreation hosts Commit to Health 5K Run / Walk
- Notice of Completion - McClain Contracting Company Inc
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.