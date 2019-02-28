Elba High School Varsity and JV cheerleader tryouts are scheduled for Friday, March 22nd. Varsity tryouts are open to any upcoming 9th-12th grader in good academic standing, and JV tryouts are open to any upcoming 7th or 8th grader in good academic standing. Tryout forms will be available Friday, March 1, at both schools. Forms are due back to cheer sponsor Anna Marie Moore no later than March 7th. There will be a mandatory cheer clinic for girls trying out March 18-21 after school. There is also a mandatory parent meeting on March 19 at 5:30 p.m.
