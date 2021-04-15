football players at habitat house

Elba High football coach Marc Sieving says it is important that his football players take part in giving back to the community that support them. With that in mind, Sieving, 22 of his players, and two other coaches put out eight pallets of sod Wednesday, April 7, at the recently completed Habitat for Humanity house in Elba. The players worked hard for two hours to help get this project nearly completed.

