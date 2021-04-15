Elba High football coach Marc Sieving says it is important that his football players take part in giving back to the community that support them. With that in mind, Sieving, 22 of his players, and two other coaches put out eight pallets of sod Wednesday, April 7, at the recently completed Habitat for Humanity house in Elba. The players worked hard for two hours to help get this project nearly completed.
Latest News
- Elba zaps Zion 7-1 in softball action
- Elba - Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance
- Birth of Klayten Caroline Johnson announced
- Victoria Baptist Church planning Homecoming service for May 2nd
- Coffee County Schools Superintendent announces retirement for end of August
- Elba Elementary students create “Happy Birthday” cards for city
- Elba High football players help in community
- Brainstorms for 4/15/2021
Most Popular
Articles
- New Brockton Council votes to turn high-traffic intersection into a two-way stop
- 10 Years and Counting...
- Coffee County Probate Office [Elba] asks for votes in Legacy of Hope decorating contest
- Coffee County Probate Court - In the Matter of Benjamin Hayes Carpenter
- Elba High golf team wins Charles Henderson Invitational
- Mary H Flowers
- John Maddox
- Coffee County Probate Court - Estate of Paul Lucius English
- Jimmy Davis
- Judith Davis Brunson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.