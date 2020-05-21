On Monday, May 18, the Elba High School Alumni Association announced its 2020 scholarship recipients. Elba seniors Chanler Coppage and Lauren Haley each were presented with a $1,500 monetary scholarship to be used at the college of their choice. The alumni association provides two $1,500 each scholarships every year - one to a male graduating senior and one to a female graduating senior. Adding this year’s $3,000 in scholarship money to the fold, the Elba High School Alumni Association has now provided a total of $15,000 in scholarship funds to graduating seniors from Elba.
