Elba High School recognized its 2020 Homecoming Queen and Court last Friday, Oct. 23, during Homecoming activities. The Coronation ceremony was held Friday morning, and the queen and court again were recognized pre-game Friday night. Those pictured above include (left to right): Kate Hudson, Football Sweetheart; Whitney Rayborn, Sophomore Attendant; Sha’Diamond Hill, Senior Attendant; Mikenzey Hooks, Homecoming Queen; Anyla Reed, Senior Attendant; Kali Nicholson, Junior Attendant; and Tajah Purvis, Freshman Attendant.
